Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,268 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.75. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

