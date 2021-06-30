Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Down 62.9% in June

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Gryphon Gold
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.