Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Down 62.9% in June

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

