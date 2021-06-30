Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.92. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,089,632.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.