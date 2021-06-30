GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.
GP opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.15 million and a P/E ratio of -90.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.
In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
