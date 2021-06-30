GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.

GP opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.15 million and a P/E ratio of -90.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

