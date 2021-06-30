Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gratomic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 118,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

