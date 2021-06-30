Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS REGRF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Graph Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get Graph Blockchain alerts:

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc and changed its name Graph Blockchain Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.