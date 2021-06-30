GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Up 659.7% in June

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 659.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,527.0 days.

GPTGF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. GPT Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

