Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.