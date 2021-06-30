Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $20,743.84 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.