Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 4,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,853,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

