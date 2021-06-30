Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 5,076 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 115.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.