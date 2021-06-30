Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

