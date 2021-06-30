Globeflex Capital L P Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Sterling Construction worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

