Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in STERIS were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,822,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,648,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 782,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 954,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.06. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.