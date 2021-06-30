Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 580 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.