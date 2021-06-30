Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 1,549 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of Macatawa Bank worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

