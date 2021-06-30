Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.