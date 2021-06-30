Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th

Global Synergy Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Global Synergy Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GSAQU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,045,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

