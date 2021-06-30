Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 6.1%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 7,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $703.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

