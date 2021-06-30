Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.