Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of ICU Medical worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.