Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.24 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $55,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,241 shares of company stock worth $3,683,993 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

