Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Avnet worth $53,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

