Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.55 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $51,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

