Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $52,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

