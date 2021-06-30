Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Covetrus worth $54,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 661,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -348.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock worth $1,238,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

