Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.