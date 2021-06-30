General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GIS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. 178,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

