Gary Robert Johnson Sells 2,430 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99.

APOG stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

