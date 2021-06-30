GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.21 and last traded at $220.00. 41,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,670,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

