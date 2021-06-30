Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the May 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS GALXF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,501. Galaxy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

