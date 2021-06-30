Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,885,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 24,949,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,747,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

