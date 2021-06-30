FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vodafone Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

