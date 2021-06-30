FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

