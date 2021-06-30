FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Accenture plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $296.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.55. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.