FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FSKR remained flat at $$21.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 546,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,149,000 after buying an additional 1,282,433 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

