FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

