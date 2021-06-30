Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FECCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

