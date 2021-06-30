French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.05 ($0.25). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 97,211 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £18.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

