Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 275,986 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vontier worth $57,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.