Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,989 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $70,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

