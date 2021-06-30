Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.62 Million Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $65,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alector by 43.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

