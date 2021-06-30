Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Boot Barn worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $63,000.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

BOOT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

