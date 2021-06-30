Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,731,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.