Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $55,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

ALGM opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

