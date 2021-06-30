Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $995,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,859. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

