Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.50 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.06. 21,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

