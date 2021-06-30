Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,058 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 604,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

