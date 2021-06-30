Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.33 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

