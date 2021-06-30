Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $244.88

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.88 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 1338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

